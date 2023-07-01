Andy Dalton: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Andy Dalton is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Andy Dalton Injury Status
Dalton is currently not listed as injured.
Andy Dalton 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|252-for-378 (66.7%), 2,871 YDS (7.6 YPA), 18 TD, 9 INT
|30 CAR, 54 YDS, 0 TD
Andy Dalton Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|174.24
|44
|21
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|19.02
|401
|47
|2023 ADP
|-
|668
|73
Andy Dalton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|Vikings
|20
|28
|236
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|16
|24
|187
|1
|1
|7
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|17
|32
|162
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|30
|47
|361
|4
|3
|4
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|22
|30
|229
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|19
|29
|210
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|17
|27
|174
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|21
|25
|260
|3
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|18
|29
|204
|0
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|20
|28
|229
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|11
|17
|151
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|8
|15
|92
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|18
|22
|205
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|15
|25
|171
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
