On Friday, June 30 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (53-27) host the Miami Marlins (48-34) at Truist Park. Mike Soroka will get the ball for the Braves, while Bryan Hoeing will take the hill for the Marlins.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Marlins have +155 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 2.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Braves and Marlins game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 46 (66.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Braves have a 22-6 record (winning 78.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-1 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (53.7%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Austin Riley 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson - 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-111) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.