Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Twins on June 28, 2023
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Carlos Correa and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Wednesday (at 12:20 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 106 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 35 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .330/.404/.586 on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .234/.345/.530 slash line so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Correa Stats
- Correa has put up 58 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.
- He's slashing .212/.287/.403 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has recorded 45 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .202/.298/.430 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.