Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (51-27) on Tuesday, June 27, when they clash with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (40-40) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (+125). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.40 ERA) vs Joe Ryan - MIN (8-4, 2.98 ERA)

Braves vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 67 times and won 44, or 65.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 29-12 (70.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-1 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in nine, or 32.1%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+110) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

