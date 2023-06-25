After three rounds of play at the 2023 Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley is in the lead (-125), shooting a 21-under 189.

Travelers Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 8:10 AM ET

8:10 AM ET Venue: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win

Keegan Bradley

Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET

1:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-21)

1st (-21) Odds to Win: -125

Bradley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 9 1 2nd Round 2 63 -7 7 0 2nd Round 3 64 -6 6 0 7th

Chez Reavie

Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET

1:55 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-20)

2nd (-20) Odds to Win: +250

Reavie Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 0 5th Round 2 63 -7 6 1 2nd Round 3 63 -7 8 1 4th

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-16)

3rd (-16) Odds to Win: +900

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 8th Round 2 68 -2 4 2 68th Round 3 61 -9 9 0 2nd

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 10:35 AM ET

10:35 AM ET Current Rank: 33rd (-8)

33rd (-8) Odds to Win: +1800

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 0 5th Round 2 65 -5 6 1 18th Round 3 73 +3 3 2 63rd

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-15)

4th (-15) Odds to Win: +2500

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 E 0 2 92nd Round 2 65 -5 7 2 18th Round 3 60 -10 8 0 1st

Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Viktor Hovland 33rd (-8) +2500 Scottie Scheffler 7th (-14) +3000 Adam Scott 4th (-15) +4500 Denny McCarthy 4th (-15) +4500 Justin Thomas 7th (-14) +6600 Min Woo Lee 7th (-14) +8000 Austin Eckroat 23rd (-10) +8000 Emiliano Grillo 26th (-9) +10000 Chesson Hadley 26th (-9) +10000 Shane Lowry 33rd (-8) +10000

