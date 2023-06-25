Marcos Giron enters Wimbledon after his Mallorca Championships ended with a loss at the hands of Guido Pella in the round of 32. Giron's first match is against Hugo Dellien (in the round of 128). Giron's odds are +40000 to take home the trophy from AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Giron at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Giron's Next Match

In his opening match at Wimbledon, Giron will play Dellien on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Marcos Giron Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +40000

Giron Stats

Giron is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at Mallorca Championships, to No. 333-ranked Pella, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7.

Through 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, Giron is 28-27 and has yet to win a title.

In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Giron has gone 2-3.

Giron has played 24.1 games per match in his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On grass, Giron has played five matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25 games per match while winning 48.0% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Giron has been victorious in 22.2% of his return games and 77.7% of his service games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Giron has claimed 71.8% of his service games and 15.4% of his return games.

