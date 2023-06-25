Casper Ruud will start action in Wimbledon versus Laurent Lokoli in the round of 128. He was beaten by Novak Djokovic in French Open final in his most recent tournament. Ruud currently has +8000 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Ruud at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ruud's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 6:00 AM ET), Ruud will meet Lokoli.

Casper Ruud Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

Wimbledon odds to win: +8000

Ruud Stats

In his most recent match, Ruud came up short 6-7, 3-6, 5-7 against Djokovic in the finals of French Open.

Ruud has won two of his 22 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 39-21.

In his 60 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Ruud has averaged 27.5 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Ruud has won 83.4% of his games on serve, and 25.5% on return.

