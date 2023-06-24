Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .330.
- Arcia has had a hit in 38 of 54 games this year (70.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (35.2%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8%.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.359
|AVG
|.295
|.421
|OBP
|.347
|.495
|SLG
|.455
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/10
|K/BB
|18/7
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
