Paul Goldschmidt and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs square off at London Stadium on Saturday (at 1:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (7-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Steele has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 26 3.2 10 6 5 4 0 at Phillies May. 21 6.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Astros May. 16 6.0 5 5 5 8 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 79 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.333/.399 on the season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 50 walks and 35 RBI (69 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.386/.408 so far this season.

Happ brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 38 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .287/.377/.493 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .272/.320/.481 slash line on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

