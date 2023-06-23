Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .252 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on six occasions (21.4%).

In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has had an RBI in eight games this season (28.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .325 AVG .206 .426 OBP .265 .675 SLG .254 6 XBH 3 4 HR 0 10 RBI 4 5/7 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

