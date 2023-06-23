Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 48 walks.
- He ranks 122nd in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 74), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 52.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.6%.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.238
|AVG
|.221
|.351
|OBP
|.338
|.537
|SLG
|.463
|20
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|23
|45/25
|K/BB
|53/23
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (1-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.47 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.47 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
