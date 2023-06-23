Friday's game features the Miami Marlins (43-33) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (6-5) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

This season Miami has won three of its four games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 309 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (307 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 18 @ Nationals W 4-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Patrick Corbin June 19 Blue Jays W 11-0 Bryan Hoeing vs José Berríos June 20 Blue Jays L 2-0 Eury Pérez vs Yusei Kikuchi June 21 Blue Jays L 6-3 Sandy Alcantara vs Kevin Gausman June 22 Pirates W 6-4 Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller June 23 Pirates - Jesús Luzardo vs Luis Ortiz June 24 Pirates - Bryan Hoeing vs Osvaldo Bido June 25 Pirates - Eury Pérez vs Johan Oviedo June 27 @ Red Sox - Sandy Alcantara vs Garrett Whitlock June 28 @ Red Sox - Braxton Garrett vs TBA June 29 @ Red Sox - Jesús Luzardo vs Brayan Bello

Pirates Schedule