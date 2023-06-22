Ozzie Albies and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this year (48 of 73), with multiple hits 19 times (26.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.7% of his games this year, Albies has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .245 AVG .295 .303 OBP .340 .437 SLG .581 12 XBH 19 8 HR 9 27 RBI 26 27/12 K/BB 17/8 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings