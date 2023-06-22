The Washington Mystics' (7-4) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Thursday, June 22 game against the Chicago Sky (5-7) at Wintrust Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Mystics beat the Sky 77-69 on Sunday when they last met.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.5 2.8 0.7

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne is tops on the Mystics at 18.4 points per contest, while also averaging 2.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds. She is 10th in the league in scoring.

Shakira Austin paces her squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also posts 12.0 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, she averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Brittney Sykes is putting up 10.5 points, 2.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Natasha Cloud averages a team-high 5.8 assists per contest. She is also posting 9.6 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the field.

Ariel Atkins posts 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -2.5 154.5

