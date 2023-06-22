Mystics vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 22
The Chicago Sky (5-7), on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, will look to stop a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Washington Mystics (7-4). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-3)
|155
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-2.5)
|154.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-2.5)
|155.5
|-160
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mystics (-3.5)
|155.5
|-170
|+135
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Mystics are 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Washington has been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Chicago has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
- So far this season, just one of Mystics games has hit the over.
- Sky games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.