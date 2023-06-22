Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.447 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .249 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Harris II enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .474 with one homer.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (21.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored in 14 games this season (27.5%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.263
|AVG
|.237
|.315
|OBP
|.297
|.425
|SLG
|.376
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (6-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 57th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
