Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .233.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (26.0%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (42.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (17.8%).
- He has scored in 39 games this year (53.4%), including 13 multi-run games (17.8%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.238
|AVG
|.227
|.351
|OBP
|.342
|.537
|SLG
|.477
|20
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|23
|45/25
|K/BB
|51/22
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.66), 20th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
