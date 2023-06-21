Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .241 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.
- Ozuna has recorded a hit in 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.3%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (21.1%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Ozuna has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.248
|AVG
|.232
|.321
|OBP
|.330
|.462
|SLG
|.488
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|12
|30/13
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.66), 20th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.