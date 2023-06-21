How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies play Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Braves Player Props
|Phillies vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Braves Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 128.
- Fueled by 263 extra-base hits, Atlanta leads MLB with a .480 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves' .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 399.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Braves rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Atlanta has the fifth-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
- The Braves rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.280 WHIP this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.
- Smith-Shawver has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made three appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Taijuan Walker
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Luke Weaver
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brandon Williamson
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Sonny Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.