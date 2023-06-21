Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will take the field against the Philadelphia Phillies and starter Aaron Nola on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Braves have +100 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Braves and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves' ATS record is 3-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those contests).

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

Atlanta is 3-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of its 73 opportunities.

The Braves are 7-7-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 23-11 15-9 32-17 34-21 13-5

