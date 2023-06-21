Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (47-26) and the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 21.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (6-5) for the Phillies and AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) for the Braves.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Braves have put together a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).
- The Braves have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Atlanta is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (399 total runs).
- Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Taijuan Walker
|June 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Luke Weaver
|June 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Brandon Williamson
|June 26
|Twins
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Sonny Gray
