Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Right now the Carolina Panthers have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- A total of eight Panthers games last season hit the over.
- Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (349.8 yards allowed per game).
- At home last season, the Panthers were 5-4. Away, they won just twice.
- Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.
- The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.
Panthers Impact Players
- On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year for the Eagles.
- In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.
- In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, catching 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).
- In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Frankie Luvu compiled 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.
Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3300
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of June 19 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.