On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 93 hits and an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .565. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

He ranks third in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 76.1% of his 71 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (21.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven home a run in 29 games this season (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .305 AVG .351 .380 OBP .425 .464 SLG .679 17 XBH 20 3 HR 12 18 RBI 27 24/19 K/BB 19/16 16 SB 14

Rockies Pitching Rankings