Patrick Reed will take to the course at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California for the 2023 U.S. Open from June 15-18, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,423-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Patrick Reed Insights

Reed has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 20 rounds.

Reed has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Reed has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Reed has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Reed has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 30 0 284 0 4 1 1 $1M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Reed has one top-five finish in his past nine appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

Reed finished 49th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,423 yards, 164 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Reed has played in the past year has been 63 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Reed's Last Time Out

Reed finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.08 strokes on those 48 holes.

Reed was better than 85% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Reed carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Reed had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Reed had more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that last outing, Reed's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Reed ended the PGA Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Reed finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

