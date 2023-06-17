On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .329.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.

He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .340 AVG .316 .410 OBP .366 .447 SLG .487 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 10 22/10 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings