The U.S. Open is underway, and Matthew Fitzpatrick is currently in 56th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Matthew Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Fitzpatrick has scored better than par eight times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Fitzpatrick has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Fitzpatrick has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Fitzpatrick has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 19 -7 265 1 16 2 6 $7.4M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Fitzpatrick has one win in his past nine starts at this event. His average finish has been 34th.

Fitzpatrick has made the cut eight times in his previous nine entries in this event.

Fitzpatrick finished 56th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Los Angeles Country Club will play at 7,423 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,107.

The Los Angeles Country Club checks in at 7,423 yards, 58 yards longer than the average course Fitzpatrick has played in the past year (7,365 yards).

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 89th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 48 holes.

Fitzpatrick shot better than only 22% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Fitzpatrick carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Fitzpatrick did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Fitzpatrick's 12 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last competition, Fitzpatrick's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Fitzpatrick finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Fitzpatrick had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Fitzpatrick's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.