Keith Mitchell is in 14th place, at -2, after the first round of the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Mitchell has scored better than par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 15 rounds.

Mitchell has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Mitchell has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Mitchell has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 34 -4 269 0 20 2 4 $2.6M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Mitchell's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 14th.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The most recent time Mitchell played this event was in 2023, and he finished 14th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,107 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 316 yards longer than average.

The average course Mitchell has played in the past year has been 137 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell finished in the 12th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Mitchell was better than just 0% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Mitchell did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Mitchell carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Mitchell had fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last outing, Mitchell's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Mitchell ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Mitchell had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Mitchell's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

