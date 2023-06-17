The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones take the field against Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Truist Park.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Rockies have +240 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -105 -115

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 63.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (38-22).

Atlanta has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 75% in this matchup.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 70 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-28-3).

The Braves are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-15 22-11 13-9 31-17 32-21 12-5

