Braves vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (42-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-41) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on June 15.
The Braves will give the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-7, 3.91 ERA).
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 36, or 62.1%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Atlanta has won 10 of its 14 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored 355 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 11
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Trevor Williams
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|L 6-5
|Charlie Morton vs Mason Englert
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 10-7
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
