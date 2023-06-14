After going 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna has 88 hits and an OBP of .399 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Acuna has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • He has homered in 13 games this season (19.7%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 39.4% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 37 times this season (56.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (24.2%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 30
.317 AVG .341
.386 OBP .413
.486 SLG .643
17 XBH 18
3 HR 10
17 RBI 23
21/16 K/BB 19/14
15 SB 13

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Olson (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his second this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
