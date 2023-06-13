The Indiana Fever (2-6) will host the Washington Mystics (5-3) after dropping three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Fever

Washington scores 75.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 84.3 Indiana allows.

Washington is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Indiana allows to opponents.

Washington shoots 30.7% from deep, 4.8% lower than the 35.5% Indiana allows to opponents.

The Mystics have a 2-0 record when the team connects on more than 35.5% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Indiana rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Mystics Injuries