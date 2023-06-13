Mystics vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 13
On Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (2-6) will attempt to end a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Washington Mystics (5-3), airing at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup.
Mystics vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-4.5)
|158.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-4.5)
|157.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-4.5)
|158.5
|-200
|+150
Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won two games against the spread this season.
- The Fever are 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- Washington has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Indiana is 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Mystics games have hit the over once this season.
- A total of four Fever games this year have gone over the point total.
