The New York Mets (31-35) and New York Yankees (38-29) square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Mets are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Yankees a series loss to the Red Sox.

The Mets will give the ball to Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA).

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.71 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.75 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Mets' Scherzer (5-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.71 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In four games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.75, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Severino has recorded one quality start this season.

Severino has put up two starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

