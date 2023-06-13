The Atlanta Braves (40-26) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at Comerica Park on Tuesday, June 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +220. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 34, or 60.7%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have come away with 21 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Austin Riley 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

