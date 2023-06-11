The Seattle Storm (1-5) head into a home matchup with Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (4-3) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Washington defeated Seattle 73-66 on the road in its last outing. Brittney Sykes (18 PTS, 2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Shakira Austin (15 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 53.8 FG%) paced the Mystics, while Ezi Magbegor (24 PTS, 3 BLK, 62.5 FG%) and Jordan Horston (10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 30.8 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) led the Storm.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-225 to win)

Mystics (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+180 to win)

Storm (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-6.5)

Mystics (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

Mystics Season Stats

Because of the Mystics' offensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 76 points per game, they've had to count on their defense, which ranks best in the league by ceding 74.4 points per game.

Washington ranks eighth in the WNBA with 35.4 rebounds per game, but it is giving up 37.4 rebounds per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

So far this year, the Mystics rank eighth in the league in assists, putting up 18.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, things are clicking for Washington, who is committing 12.7 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 14.9 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Mystics have been struggling in terms of three-pointers this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in threes made per game (6.7) and worst in three-point percentage (28.7%).

With a 29.6% three-point percentage allowed this season, Washington is second-best in the WNBA. It ranks fourth in the league by ceding 7.1 treys per contest.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

At home last year, the Mystics put up 0.6 more points per game (80.5) than they did in road games (79.9).

Washington surrendered 74.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 76.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of total threes made, the Mystics fared worse at home last season, sinking 7.4 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, they posted a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.7% clip when playing on the road.

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 3-2 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Mystics have a record of 2-2 (50%).

Washington has won once against the spread this year.

Washington is winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mystics' implied win probability is 69.2%.

