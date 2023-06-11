Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .288 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).

In 11 games this year, he has homered (21.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (20 of 52), with two or more RBI 10 times (19.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .310 AVG .262 .400 OBP .380 .560 SLG .536 13 XBH 11 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 26/12 K/BB 22/12 0 SB 0

