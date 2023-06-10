Seung-Yul Noh is in 42nd place, with a score of -3, following the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Seung-Yul Noh Insights

Noh has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 19 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 19 rounds.

Noh has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five tournaments, Noh has had an average finish of 46th.

In his past five events, Noh has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Noh will try to make the cut for the sixth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 -5 276 0 14 0 0 $377,640

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Noh has one top-20 finish in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 35th.

Noh made the cut in five of his past eight entries in this event.

Noh last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 42nd.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,259 yards, shorter than the 7,264-yard length for this event.

The average course Noh has played in the past year has been 53 yards longer than the 7,264 yards Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 62nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Noh was better than only 6% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Noh recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Noh had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.8).

Noh's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that last tournament, Noh's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Noh ended the AT&T Byron Nelson registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Noh had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.4.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards
Noh Odds to Win: +15000

All statistics in this article reflect Noh's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

