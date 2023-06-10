Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Sean Murphy (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 53 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .288 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is ninth in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (32 of 52), with multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (21.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (38.5%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.310
|AVG
|.262
|.400
|OBP
|.380
|.560
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|26/12
|K/BB
|22/12
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Gore (3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3) among pitchers who qualify.
