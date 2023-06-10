Ludvig Aberg is set to compete at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, with action from June 8-11.

Looking to bet on Aberg at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Aberg has shot below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Aberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Aberg has had an average finish of 45th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Aberg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 43 2 288 0 2 0 0 $0

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Oakdale Golf & Country Club measures 7,264 yards for this tournament, 37 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,301).

Aberg will take to the 7,264-yard course this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,403 yards during the past year.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 13th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Aberg shot better than 83% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Aberg fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Aberg had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.4).

Aberg's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average (3.3).

In that last outing, Aberg's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Aberg finished the Valspar Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Aberg finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Aberg Odds to Win: +5000

