Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Orlando Arcia (.368 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .326 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 41 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.1% of those games.
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 13 games this season (31.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%).
- He has scored in 16 games this season (39.0%), including five multi-run games (12.2%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.09), 55th in WHIP (1.418), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4).
