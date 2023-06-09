The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are doing battle in the NBA Finals, with Game 4 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 14.3 more than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 222.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -120 20.0 Aaron Gordon 12.5 +100 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -115 17.4 Bruce Brown 9.5 -135 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -800 -5000 Heat +550 -

