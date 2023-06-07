On Wednesday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6 in the world) meets Casper Ruud (No. 4) in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

In the Quarterfinal, Ruud is the favorite against Rune, with -130 odds against the underdog's +105.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 56.5% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Casper Ruud +105 Odds to Win Match -130 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 23-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 on Monday, Rune advanced to the quarterfinals.

Ruud made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 35-ranked Nicolas Jarry 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 on Monday.

Through 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Rune has played 24.6 games per match and won 53.9% of them.

In his 24 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Rune has played an average of 24.5 games.

Ruud has averaged 27.0 games per match through his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.5% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Ruud has played 21 matches and averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Ruud has tallied four wins, while Rune has one. In their most recent meeting on May 20, 2023, Rune was victorious 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Ruud and Rune have squared off in 13 total sets, with Ruud taking 10 of them and Rune three.

Ruud has taken 74 games (59.7% win rate) versus Rune, who has claimed 50 games.

Rune and Ruud have played five times, averaging 24.8 games and 2.6 sets per match.

