Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 7
Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
In this article we will break down Adebayo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|18.5
|20.4
|17.4
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.2
|9.5
|Assists
|3.5
|3.2
|4.1
|PRA
|32.5
|32.8
|31
|PR
|28.5
|29.6
|26.9
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.
- Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.
- Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/4/2023
|40
|21
|9
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6/1/2023
|40
|26
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|34
|19
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|12/30/2022
|30
|22
|7
|2
|0
|2
|4
