Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .289.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has recorded a hit in 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.6%).
- He has homered in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has driven in a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (44.9%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
