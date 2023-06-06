Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on June 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .303 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 25 of 38 games this year (65.8%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (28.9%).
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (36.8%), including five games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
