The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 215.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 215.5 points 67 times.

Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 12.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 78.9% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 215.5 points in 49 of 82 games this season.

The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 49 59.8% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.

Four of Nuggets' last 10 games have hit the over.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over four times.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat average just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.