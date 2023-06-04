Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .257.
- Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .474 with two homers.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), with more than one hit 12 times (24.0%).
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (28.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks 11th, 1.032 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
