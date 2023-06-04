Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) and Atlanta Braves (34-24) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 4.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (7-2) against the Braves and Mike Soroka (0-1).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Braves
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Braves are 2-5-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Braves have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Atlanta is No. 7 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (289 total runs).
- Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|L 7-2
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|W 4-2
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 10
|Nationals
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Trevor Williams
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.