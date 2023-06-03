The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.549) and total hits (73) this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is eighth in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this year (43 of 57), with more than one hit 22 times (38.6%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (19.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (10.5%).

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 29 GP 28 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (78.6%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (39.3%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (64.3%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (46.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings