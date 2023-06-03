Michael Harris II -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .170 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 17 of 35 games this year (48.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 21 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings